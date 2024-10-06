Chelsea v Nottingham Forest player ratings

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in a feisty encounter at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Robert Sanchez: 8

Beaten early in the second half by Chris Wood, who stretched out a leg to tap-in Nottingham Forest’s goal. Did keep out a long-range effort from Murillo before conceding, and made two huge saves to deny the visitors at the death.

Malo Gusto: 6

Will shoulder the blame for Forest’s goal, as he was out-jumped by Nikola Milenkovic, who knocked the ball down for Wood to finish. In attacking phases he was often free to roam in midfield and offered support behind Cole Palmer and Chelsea’s other forwards.

Wesley Fofana: 7

Dealt well with Forest’s threat for the most part and put in a couple of strong challenges. Stayed tight to his man and helped turn the ball over as the Blues looked to hit their opponents on the counter-attack.

Levi Colwill: 7

Made a block that was celebrated like a goal when he prevented Forest from scoring after a sweeping counter-attack in the first half, and had a pretty solid game overall.

Marc Cucurella: 6

Kept former Chelsea man Callum Hudson-Odoi fairly quiet throughout the game, but didn’t offer much of an attacking threat.

Moises Caicedo: 7

Offered protection to the backline as partner Enzo Fernandez pushed forward and controlled the midfield well.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Played in an advanced role on the left side of midfield, operating close to Jadon Sancho in the first half. Was involved in the build-up around the box, but gave the ball away on a number of occasions, which put his team on the back foot.

Noni Madueke: 8

Scored Chelsea’s equaliser, calmly cutting inside from the right before firing low into the bottom corner. Threatened from that position all afternoon, and had a couple of other chances, but shot wide or over the bar.

Cole Palmer: 7

Chelsea’s danger man again and always looked a threat as he carried the ball forward in transition. Provided the assist for Madueke’s goal. Denied a winner by two fantastic saves from Matz Sels.

Jadon Sancho: 7

Showed nice feet in tight areas around the box, trying to find a yard to deliver a cross, but perhaps should have tried to shoot on a few occasions. Also had to do a fair bit of tracking back to help deal with the threat of Hudson-Odoi.

Nicolas Jackson: 6

Was kept quiet in the first half and wasn’t afforded the kind of service he’s seen in recent weeks. Was slightly more influential after the break and got in behind James Ward-Prowse, who was shown a second yellow card after he slipped over and grabbed the ball with his hands to stop the attack.

Christopher Nkunku: 6

Had the best chance in a frantic period of added time, which lasted 13 minutes, but couldn’t beat Sels with a header from close range.

Joao Felix: 6

Could also have bagged an added time winner but headed wide from six yards out.

Pedro Neto: 6

Delivered the cross that Felix headed wide and was camped in the Forest box as Chelsea searched for a winner in the dying moments.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 6

Burst from his own box to the edge of the Forest area to provide the cross that Nkunku nearly scored from.







