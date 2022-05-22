Chelsea v Watford player ratings

Ross Barkley scored a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea ended their season on a high note. Here’s how we rated each Blues player in the 2-1 victory over Watford.









Edouard Mendy: 7

Made a huge stop to deny Joao Pedro from close range early in the second half – one of his best saves this season. Mendy also saved from Kiko Femenia at his near post early on. Could do little about the Watford equaliser.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

A rare nervous moment nearly saw Azpilicueta score a comical own goal on what could be his final appearance for Chelsea. The captain put too much on his pass back and it nearly rolled into the goal, but his defensive partner Thiago Silva got back to clear the ball off the line.

Thiago Silva: 6

Kept Watford’s front three of Pedro, Joshua King and Ken Sema away from Mendy’s goal for the most part, but the entire backline seemed to go to sleep for Watford’s equaliser as Adam Masina – unchallenged- crossed the ball in for Dan Gosling to score.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Was solid in his 203rd and final game for Chelsea, who are going to have a hard time replacing the German defender next season. Rudiger left the pitch to a standing ovation in the 65th minute and the Blues conceded while he was sat on the bench.

Reece James: 7

Was forced to do more defending than he might have expected, especially during a period of the second half in which Watford pushed for an equaliser. Did provide the all-important assist in the 90th minute, crossing for Barkley with the outside of his boot.

N’Golo Kante: 6

Was praised by boss Thomas Tuchel a few days ago as Chelsea’s key player. Kante showed flashes of excellence in a game he probably didn’t need to start and controlled much of the game from midfield.

Saul: 5

Started what could well be his final game for Chelsea, and put in a performance that summed up his season. The midfielder didn’t do enough to catch the eye alongside Kante, but reminded fans of his presence with a few crunching tackles here and there.

Kenedy: 8

Provided an early assist for Kai Havertz in his first Premier League game for Chelsea since January 2018, crossing for the German to tap in. Over the 57 minutes he played, Kenedy put in the kind of performance that would suggest he could have played more than twice since returning in January.

Hakim Ziyech: 7

Looked bright as he operated on the right flank, linking up well with James. Curled a brilliant cross into the box for Mason Mount in the first half, who should have done much better with his header. Nearly scored himself in the second half, cutting inside before firing a low shot that was saved.

Mason Mount: 7

Looked lively and showed Tuchel the kind of creativity he was missing for much of the draw against Leicester. Played a nice through-ball over the top for Havertz who should have scored early on and had a couple of chances of his own, including a misjudged header at the back post.

Kai Havertz: 8

Scored Chelsea’s first goal of the game after 11 minutes, tapping in from close range. Havertz should have had more, missing a one-on-one with keeper Bachmann early on and glancing another effort off the bar.

Malang Sarr: 7

Sarr was fairly comfortable as he took his place in the back line for the last 30 minutes, where he might be playing a lot more regularly in the absence of Rudiger next season. Was caught napping for Watford’s equaliser, as was the rest of the defence.

Ross Barkey: 9

Chelsea’s match-winner on the day, beating Bachmann with a header from close range in the 90th minute. Also came close before that with a brilliant effort from 30 yards that was tipped over the bar.







