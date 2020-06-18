Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Chelsea believe Bayer Leverkusen could lower the asking price for Kai Havertz, according to the Daily Telegraph.

It comes after the the Telegraph previously reported that Bayern Munich were in “pole position” to sign Havertz.

It has been claimed that Chelsea are willing to offer around £70m for the winger and that Leverkusen want £90m.

The Daily Express claimed this could result in the Germany international instead joining Manchester United or Liverpool, who have also been linked with him.

The Express declared that the Blues’ “transfer maestro” Marina Granovskaia would have to negotiate a deal or manager Frank Lampard “might be forced to see Havertz rock up at one of Chelsea’s Premier League rivals” next season.

And now the Telegraph say “there is a belief the price might drop” if Leverkusen fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Waiting for Werner

Comments by RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann have led to speculation over when Timo Werner is likely to be able to play for Chelsea.

Nagelsmann has insisted that Werner remains in his plans for the delayed Champions League’s scheduled return in August.





It comes after reports that Werner was set to snub the German club’s European campaign so he can immediately start playing for Chelsea once a deal for him is rubber-stamped.

Chelsea have agreed the transfer, which is expected to be announced shortly.

Leicester want Benrahma – Express

Leicester City lead a race to sign Brentford star Said Benrahma, according to the Daily Express.

Benrahma has been linked with Chelsea and reports originating from his native Algeria have claimed that the Blues have been in talks to sign him.





The Express say there is interest from Chelsea and Arsenal but that Leicester are currently in pole position to sign him.

United linked with Willian

There continues to be speculation over the future of Willian.

The Brazilian’s Chelsea contract expires soon and he has been linked with several clubs, including Tottenham and Arsenal.

Now reports are claiming that Manchester United are interested in Willian and have made contact with his representatives.

Sarri wants Chelsea duo – reports

Juventus want to sign both Jorginho and Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, reports claim.

Jorginho previously played under Juve boss Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and Chelsea and has long been tipped to join him in Turin.

And the Express have picked up reports in Italy claiming that Sarri is keen to sign the duo as part of a swap deal.

It follows recent reports that Juve could offer Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot in part exchange.

However, The Athletic have reported that Jorginho and Sarri have not spoken since Sarri left Chelsea last summer and that the midfielder is set to stay

Alonso has also been linked with a potential move to Newcastle.

Alonso is among several players expected to leave Chelsea when the transfer window reopens.

The Express say he has been lined up as a possible signing by Newcastle for after a proposed takeover of the Tyneside club is completed.













