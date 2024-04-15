Chelsea v Everton player ratings
The brilliant Cole Palmer scored four goals as Chelsea thrashed Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.
Đorđe Petrović: 6
Untroubled for much of the game but produced a late save to deny Everton a consolation goal.
Malo Gusto: 7
An encouraging return after his recent lay-off. Full of energy on the right before going off late on.
Trevoh Chalobah: 6
A good night for Chalobah to get a run-out. He was able to coast as Everton, bar a couple of moments in the first half, failed to threaten.
Thiago Silva: 6
A calming presence at the heart of the defence on a comfortable night.
Marc Cucurella: 7
Has his critics, but this was an impressive display, the highlight of which was a fine cross to set up Nicolas Jackson for the fourth goal.
Moises Caicedo: 6
Still didn’t make that much of an impact despite Chelsea’s dominance.
Conor Gallagher: 7
Controlled things in midfield, with tidy passing and some tireless work off the ball.
Noni Madueke: 8
Always a problem for Everton on the right flank. A great prospect, but his behaviour in demanding to take a penalty showed a lack of maturity.
Cole Palmer: 10
Just brilliant. Scored four, including a sublime opener and an audacious lob to embarrass England keeper Jordan Pickford. He was unplayable.
Mykhailo Mudryk: 7
Recalled to the side and responded with a very decent showing. Always lively and helped set up the second goal.
Nicolas Jackson: 8
Scored a cracking goal when he turned and fired home after controlling Cucurella’s cross. And his all-round performance was excellent.