Chelsea v Everton player ratings

The brilliant Cole Palmer scored four goals as Chelsea thrashed Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Đorđe Petrović: 6

Untroubled for much of the game but produced a late save to deny Everton a consolation goal.

Malo Gusto: 7

An encouraging return after his recent lay-off. Full of energy on the right before going off late on.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

A good night for Chalobah to get a run-out. He was able to coast as Everton, bar a couple of moments in the first half, failed to threaten.

Thiago Silva: 6

A calming presence at the heart of the defence on a comfortable night.

Marc Cucurella: 7

Has his critics, but this was an impressive display, the highlight of which was a fine cross to set up Nicolas Jackson for the fourth goal.

Moises Caicedo: 6

Still didn’t make that much of an impact despite Chelsea’s dominance.

Conor Gallagher: 7

Controlled things in midfield, with tidy passing and some tireless work off the ball.

Noni Madueke: 8

Always a problem for Everton on the right flank. A great prospect, but his behaviour in demanding to take a penalty showed a lack of maturity.

Cole Palmer: 10

Just brilliant. Scored four, including a sublime opener and an audacious lob to embarrass England keeper Jordan Pickford. He was unplayable.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 7

Recalled to the side and responded with a very decent showing. Always lively and helped set up the second goal.

Nicolas Jackson: 8

Scored a cracking goal when he turned and fired home after controlling Cucurella’s cross. And his all-round performance was excellent.







