Chelsea draw with Forest at the Bridge

Chelsea 1 Nottm Forest 1 49' Wood 57' Madueke

Nottingham Forest dug in after the sending-off of James Ward-Prowse to take a deserved point at Stamford Bridge, where both goalkeepers performed heroics.

Noni Madueke equalised for Chelsea after Chris Wood had put the visitors ahead.

The Blues were unable to find a second goal – even after Ward-Prowse’s 78th-minute dismissal for a second yellow card following a foul on Nicolas Jackson.

Chelsea went close to opening the scoring six minutes before half-time, when Cole Palmer’s shot went through keeper Matz Sels’ legs and hit the post.

Forest caused plenty of problems and went ahead early in the second half.

Nikola Milenkovic flicked Ward-Prowse’s free-kick towards Wood, who prodded home.

Palmer was unusually out of sorts but set up the equaliser by finding Madueke, who cut in from the right and fired into the far corner.

Madueke then missed a great chance to put Chelsea ahead, blasting over the bar after being teed up by Jadon Sancho.

As the hosts pushed for a winner after Ward-Prowse was sent off, Sels produced a fine double save to deny Palmer.

Just before the start of 13 minutes of stoppage time, there were angry scenes after a challenge near the touchline by Forest’s Neco Williams sent Marc Cucurella into Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, who tumbled to the ground. A melee followed, after which Williams, Cucurella and Blues defender Levi Colwill were booked.

Substitute Joao Felix then missed a chance for Chelsea, heading wide from Pedro Neto’s cross.

Forest remained a threat right to the end and keeper Robert Sanchez made two vital saves to deny Williams, while Sels saved at the far post from Christopher Nkunku – who should have scored – and also tipped over a strike from Malo Gusto.

And in the final seconds, Sanchez produced an outstanding stop to keep out Jota Silva’s header.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill (Tosin 93), Caicedo, Fernandez (Felix 81), Madueke (Neto 90), Palmer, Sancho (Mudryk 90), Jackson (Nkunku 81).

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Veiga, Lavia.








