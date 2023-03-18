Chelsea denied by late Everton equaliser

Chelsea 2 Everton 2 52' Joao Felix 71' Doucouré 75' Havertz (pen) 89' Simms

Everton substitute Ellis Simms scored an 89th-minute equaliser to deny Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix had squeezed the ball into the bottom corner of Jordan Pickford’s net shortly after the break to give the hosts the lead, before Abdoulaye Doucoure equalised for Everton in the 68th minute.

Doucoure climbed highest to head past Kepa Arrizabalaga, with Kai Havertz unable to hook the ball off the line.

The Blues then restored their lead with 15 minutes to play, as Havertz calmly smashed a penalty past Pickford after Reece James had been tripped in the box.

It looked like Chelsea were on course for a hard-fought victory, until Simms popped up in the last minute to deny the hosts three points, holding off Kalidou Koulibaly before slotting past Kepa.

Graham Potter’s side threatened an injury-time winner, coming close from two corners, but ultimately saw their three-game winning run end.







