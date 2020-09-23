Havertz scores hat-trick in resounding Chelsea cup win

Chelsea 6 Barnsley 0 19' Abraham 28' Havertz 49' Barkley 54' Havertz 65' Havertz 83' Giroud 83

Kai Havertz scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also scored for the Blues, who could face Tottenham in the next round – Spurs’ tie against Leyton Orient was called off after several O’s players tested positive for Coronavirus.







Championship side Barnsley put Chelsea under some early pressure but the hosts took control after Abraham scored against the run of play – and Havertz’s first goals for the club made it a very good night indeed for Frank Lampard’s side.

There were debuts for Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell – Silva played for just over an hour and Chilwell came on as a second-half substitute.

Abraham slotted in the opener after 19 minutes and the striker’s clever dummy teed up Havertz to double the lead.

Barkley fired in the third after a defensive mix-up and Abraham’s flick set up Havertz for the fourth.

After more good work by Abraham, Havertz completed his hat-trick by evading keeper Brad Collins and applying the finish.

And Chilwell set up the sixth, crossing from the left for fellow substitute Giroud to head home.

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Silva (Zouma 71), Emerson, Barkley, Kovacic, Mount, Havertz (Chilwell 66), Abraham (Giroud 72), Hudson-Odoi.

Subs not used: Baxter, James, Jorginho, Werner.







