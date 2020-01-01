Chelsea denied by late Brighton equaliser

Brighton 1 Chelsea 1

Chelsea were denied victory by a late equaliser at the Amex Stadium.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s close-range finish gave the Blues the lead but a spectacular overhead kick by Alireza Jahanbakhsh rescued an unlikely point for the Seagulls.

Azpilicueta struck inside 10 minutes, knocking the ball in on the follow-up after Tammy Abraham’s shot was blocked on the line by Brighton’s Aaron Mooy following Kurt Zouma’s header from a corner.

Frank Lampard’s side dominated the first 30 minutes with Willian and Reece James particularly impressive on the right flank.

James, a surprise starter at right-back after making a swift recovery from an ankle injury, sent in several dangerous crosses and also shot wide with the outside of his foot when well placed.

And after Azpilicueta’s opener Abraham should have played in Willian who would have had a simple chance to make it 2-0, but the Chelsea centre-forward elected to shoot and saw his strike deflected over.

The hosts offered little early on, although Steven Alzate fired an effort narrowly past the far post after running from left to right.

But they finished the half well, with Leandro Trossard forcing a fine one-handed save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea looked comfortable after the break and looked on course for three more points but Alireza Jahanbakhsh struck with six minutes remaining.

Chelsea: Kepa, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Jorginho, Kante, Mount (Kovacic 73); Pulisic (Hudson-Odoi 66), Willian, Abraham.

Subs not used: Caballero, Christensen, Batshuayi, Emerson, Lamptey.







