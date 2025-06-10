Bettinelli completes move to Manchester City

Goalkepeer Marcus Bettinelli has completed a move from Chelsea to Manchester City.

Bettinelli, 33, has been signed as a back-up keeper, having performed a similar role at Chelsea since leaving Fulham four years ago.

He has played just once during that time – in an FA Cup tie against Chesterfield in January 2022.

City have given him a one-year contract, bringing him in as a replacement for former England international Scott Carson, who is leaving the club this summer.

Bettinelli made 103 league appearances for Fulham and his career has also included a loan spell at Middlesborough. He had another year left on his Chelsea contract.