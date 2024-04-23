Arsenal v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea were embarrassed as Arsenal thrashed them 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium in a one-sided London derby. Here’s how we rated each Blues player.







Djordje Petrovic: 5

Should have done better for the opening goal by Leandro Trossard, who opened the scoring inside five minutes by smashing in at Petrovic’s near post. Did make a few big saves in the game, including from point-blank range to keep out a shot deflected off Axel Disasi.

Alfie Gilchrist: 5

Was targeted by Arsenal’s forwards early in the match and was drawn in by Declan Rice, who provided the assist for Trossard’s goal. Held his own for much of the first half, before Chelsea’s defensive collapse after the break. A tough night for the youngster.

Beniot Badiashile: 5

Was left chasing Kai Havertz’s shadow for Arsenal’s third goal and couldn’t close down the German forward quick enough to stop the fourth. Poor throughout.

Axel Disasi: 5

Missed a big chance on the stretch to tap in from a Chelsea corner with the score at 1-0. Defensive positioning was poor all evening, especially for White’s second goal – when he and Gilchrist played the right-back onside.

Marc Cucurella: 5

Wasn’t strong enough to stop Kai Havertz driving into the box for Arsenal’s third. The ex-Chelsea man wrestled with Cucurella before smashing the ball into the back of the net. Also picked up a needless booking early on.

Enzo Fernandez: 5

Was eased off the ball on too many occasions around his own penalty box and struggled to take any control of the game in midfield before being subbed off at 4-0.

Noni Madueke: 5

Arguably Chelsea’s brightest attacking player but he offered Gilchrist no real defensive help.

Moises Caicedo: 5

Struggled against Arsenal’s midfield trio of Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Rice, much like his partner Fernandez. Failed to make any real impact on the game.

Conor Gallagher: 5

Played a more advanced role in the absence of Cole Palmer and with the game at 1-0, was often the energy driving Chelsea forward, trying his best to link up with the forwards. Didn’t create much at all in that position and faded as the scoreline grew.

Nicolas Jackson: 5

Missed a big opportunity early in the second half when he passed the ball into the side netting from three yards out. Was left feeding off scraps for most of the game.

Raheem Sterling: 6

First substitute off the bench and played a fairly deep role as Chelsea looked to do a bit of damage control at 3-0 down.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

The game was well over by the time he replaced Fernandez in the 67th minute, but Chelsea still conceded again after Mauricio Pochettino’s defensive change.







