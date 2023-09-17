Bournemouth v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium as their slow start to the season continued. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.







Robert Sanchez: 8

Made two superb saves, first to deny Duango Ouattara from close range midway through the first half and then Dominic Solanke in the second. As Bournemouth finished the game looking the stronger team he held firm at corners with some confident takes.

Malo Gusto: 6

Had some good moments going forward but was guilty of leaving gaps at the back when Bournemouth broke. Crossing was inconsistent.

Thiago Silva: 7

A fine display from the veteran Brazilian, who was the picture of calm at the heart of the defence. When Bournemouth did venture into the Chelsea box he was often the man on hand to clear the danger.

Axel Disasi: 6

Never looked comfortable against the pace of Solanke and substitute Justin Kluivert. Lucky not to concede a penalty with a rash challenge on the Dutch forward right on the edge of the box.

Levi Colwill: 6

Played at left-back and never looked totally comfortable against the lively Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier in the first half. Thought he had scored when he fired in the loose ball after Raheem Sterling’s free-kick hit the bar, but the defender was offside.

Lesley Ugochukwu: 6

A solid maiden Premier League start for the teenage midfielder up against the impressive Philip Billing.

Conor Gallagher: 7

Should have scored from close range only for Neto to pull off a fine diving stop, but it was otherwise a decent display from the energetic midfielder, who was made captain by Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Fernandez: 6

Looked understandably leggy after playing for Argentina in midweek. Had some nice moments on the ball but was bypassed too easily on occasions when Bournemouth broke forward.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 6

Handed a rare start and enjoyed some encouraging moments with his pace causing some early problems for the Cherries. Still needs to find an end-product but it was better from the Ukrainian winger, who was replaced in the 63rd minute by Cole Palmer.

Nicolas Jackson: 6

Another frustrating afternoon. Unlucky to hit the post early in the game with shot that had Neto well beaten. Was then unable to score with three very presentable second-half chances to win the game, with the outstanding Bournemouth keeper denying him from close range from one of them.

Raheem Sterling: 7

Rattled the crossbar with a fine free-kick that was turned in but from an offside position by Colwill. Worked hard but his threat faded in the second half as Bournemouth grew more into the game.

Cole Palmer: 6

Saw plenty of the ball after being introduced in the final half-hour of the second half and looked lively when he ran at the Cherries defence. Has to be knocking on the door for a first start.







