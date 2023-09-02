Chelsea v Nottingham Forest player ratings

Chelsea went down to a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge. Here’s how we rated the Blues players.

Robert Sanchez: 6

Had little to do as Chelsea dominated possession for much of the game. Could do nothing about the Forest winner and made a good save late in the game from Elanga.







Mario Gusto: 6

Another encouraging display from the wing-back, who enjoyed a real tussle with former Chelsea left-back Ola Aina before being hooked in the second half.

Axel Disasi: 6

Didn’t really have much to do, such was Chelsea dominance in the second half, but never looked comfortable against the physicality of Taiwo Awoniyi and pace of Elanga when Forest did venture forward.

Thiago Silva: 5

Struggled against the aerial strength of Awoniyi at set pieces and at times the classy Brazilian’s best days looked behind him.

Levi Colwill: 6

Steady display. Looked good on the ball moved to left-back in the second half and didn’t look out of place.

Ben Chilwell: 6

Taken off just after an hour as Mauricio Pochettino switched a back four after going behind. A solid but unspectacular display from the England man,

Moises Caicedo: 5

Another disappointing display from the £115m midfielder, who lost possession to the excellent Awoniyi for the Forest goal. Substituted in the second half.

Conor Gallagher: 5

Always busy and looking to get involved and had some really positive moments whem he turned defence into attack – but in a likely sign of things to come he was withdrawn for Cole Palmer midway through the second half.

Enzo Fernandez: 5

Saw plenty of the ball, particularly in the second half, but never really took the game by the scruff of the neck as Chelsea pressed for an equaliser.

Raheem Sterling: 7

One of the few Chelsea players who can hold their head high. Looked the most likely to break down a resolute Forest back line and his driving run and cross that put the ball on a plate for Jackson should have been converted. Fired just wide deep in to stoppage time.

Nicolas Jackson: 5

Booked for dissent in the first half and a tad fortunate not to pick up a second booking when he went down dramatically in the box as Forest keeper Matt Turner dived at his feet. Missed an absolute sitter when he fired over from three yards out.

Noni Madueke: 6

A decent cameo when he was introduced midway through the second half. His pace out wide caused problems for Forest and he should be knocking at the door for a place in the starting line-up.

Cole Palmer: 6

Showed some real positive signs of better things to come when he was thrown on by Pochettino for Gallagher. Excellent on the ball, strong in possession and always looking to make things happen. On this evidence it could prove to be money well spent.

Mykhailo Mudryk: 5

The Ukrainian winger’s continued struggles show no sign of abating. Ran around, but offered little in the way of quality when he came on and looks bereft of confidence.







