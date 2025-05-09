Five-time WSL winner Ingle to leave Chelsea

Sophie Ingle will leave Chelsea when her contract ends this summer.

The 33-year-old is in her second spell with the club and has won 11 trophies during her time with the Blues, including five Women’s Super League titles.

Ingle has made 214 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 12 goals.

She first joined them in 2012 and left after two seasons before returning in 2018 following spells at Bristol Academy and Liverpool. She has also played 139 times for Wales.

But Ingle has not featured this season, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a pre-season match against Feyenoord in September 2024.

“Chelsea is a special club and since I returned seven years ago, I have felt the support of everyone, both on and off the pitch,” said Ingle.

“I’m very proud to have lifted 11 trophies here and am grateful to have done that alongside team-mates who are like family to me.”