Fernandez to miss remainder of season after groin operation

Enzo Fernandez will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on a groin problem, Chelsea say.

The midfielder, 23, was signed from Benfica for a British record £107m transfer fee in 2003.

He has had a difficult first full season for the Blues, making 40 appearances, but had been in good form prior to recently being sidelined.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, the club said: “Enzo Fernandez has today undergone successful surgery on a groin issue and will now begin a period of rehabilitation, sidelining him for the remainder of Chelsea’s 2023/24 season.”

The statement added that Fernandez “will work with the club’s medical department on his rehabilitation” at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.

It is not yet clear whether he might be available to play for Argentina in the Copa America, which begins on 20 June.







