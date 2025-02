Joao Felix’s loan move from Chelsea to AC Milan has been confirmed.

He will spend the rest of the season with the Italian club, who have paid a £5m loan fee. The deal does not include an option for Milan to buy him.

Felix, 25, rejoined Chelsea in a surprise £45m move in August, having previously been on loan with the Blues.

He signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge but has started just three Premier League matches this season.