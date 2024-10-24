Felix scores twice as Chelsea cruise to victory in Athens
Joao Felix scored twice in a resounding win for Chelsea in the Uefa Conference League.
Mykhailo Mudryk also netted and Christopher Nkunku scored with a penalty for the Blues in Athens.
They led at half-time courtesy of Felix’s well-taken opener.
He was found on the left by a lovely ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, headed to Mudryk and then collected the Ukrainian’s return pass before applying the finish.
Mudryk made it 2-0 soon after the interval when he headed in Pedro Neto’s cross, and Felix’s deflected strike made it three.
And Nkunku’s spot-kick after Daniel Mancini’s handball put Chelsea further in front.
Facundo Pellistri scored a consolation goal for the hosts.
Chelsea: Jorgensen, Veiga, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Fernandez (Casadei 71), Dewsbury-Hall (Chukwuemeka 77), Neto (George 62), Felix, Mudryk, Nkunku (Guiu 62).
Subs not used: Bergstrom, Sanchez, Tosin, S Rak-Sakyi, Sancho, Madueke, Mheuka.