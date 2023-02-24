Family have received death threats – Potter

Graham Potter says he and his family have received anonymous death threats following Chelsea’s poor run of results.

The Blues have won just two of their past 14 matches and some fans barracked head coach Potter after the defeat at home to bottom side Southampton last Saturday.

Potter said: “I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through, that want me to die. That’s obviously not pleasant to receive.”

Potter added that the anonymous emails also referenced threats against his children.

Since he left Brighton to take over at Stamford Bridge in September, Chelsea have won just nine of their 25 games under Potter.

“You could ask my family how life has been for me and for them. It’s been not pleasant at all,” he said.

“If you go to work and somebody’s swearing abuse at you, it’s not going to be pleasant.

“You can answer it two ways. I could say I don’t care, but you know I’m lying. Everyone cares what people think, because we’re hardwired to be socially connected.”







