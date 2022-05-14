Chelsea lose on penalties to Liverpool in FA Cup final

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 0

(Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties)

Chelsea lost on penalties to Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Just as in this season’s Carabao Cup final, the Blues lost out to Jurgen Klopp’s side in a shoot-out after a goalless draw.

Konstantinos Tsimikas netted the winning penalty after Mason Mount’s kick had been saved by Reds keeper Alisson, condemning Chelsea to a third consecutive FA Cup final defeat.

Earlier in shoot-out, after Cesar Azpilicueta had hit the post, Sadio Mane had a chance to win the cup for Liverpool but was denied by his Senegal international Edouard Mendy.

However, Blues keeper Mendy could not save his team again after Mount was unable to score.

Marcos Alonso, Reece James, Ross Barkley, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech all scored with their kicks, while Liverpool’s penalties were converted by James Milner, Thiago, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

Both teams created chances during the game, with Chelsea’s best ones falling to Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah (Azpilicueta 105), Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic (Kante 66), Alonso, Mount, Pulisic (Loftus-Cheek 105, (Barkley 119)), Lukaku (Ziyech 85)

Subs not used: Kepa, Werner, Saul, Sarr.







