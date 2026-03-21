Chelsea crushed by Everton as Sanchez makes another gaffe

Everton 3 Beto (33′, 62′)

Ndiaye (76′) Chelsea 0



Chelsea suffered a fourth consecutive defeat – and it included yet another goalkeeping calamity.

Beto scored twice for Everton, with his second coming when his shot squirmed through Robert Sanchez and over the line.

Iliman Ndiaye added a third for the hosts, who were by far the better side.

Chelsea’s season has been blighted by mistakes from keepers Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, and their shortcomings in that position were evident once more.

Beto fired Everton ahead in the first half after being set up by James Garner’s fine pass.

Chelsea went further behind just after the hour mark.

Ndiaye pounced on Andrey Santos’ poor pass and was allowed to run half the length of the pitch before finding Beto, whose shot was straight at Sanchez, who inexplicably failed to keep it out.

Ndiaye’s goal was an emphatic finish. Beto got the better of Wes Fofana and nodded the ball towards the Senegal forward, who cut inside and fired into the top corner.

The defeat was another setback for sixth-placed Chelsea in their pursuit of a Champions League spot.

They have now won just one of their past six Premier League matches – a run which has included three losses.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto (Garnacho 46), Fofana, Hato, Cururella, Caicedo (Tosin 78), Lavia (Santos 57), Palmer, Fernandez, Neto (Estevao 70), Joao Pedro (Delap 78).

Subs not used: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Sarr, Essugo.