Estevao steals the show as Chelsea beat Leverkusen in friendly

New signing Estevao Willian stole the show in an electrifying debut performance for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster and fellow Brazilian Joao Pedro scored in a 2-0 win for the Blues against Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly.

Estevao scored the opening goal, netting from close range after Cole Palmer’s effort had come back off the bar, and his overall display thrilled the home crowd and suggested Chelsea have a potential star in the making.

Joao Pedro, who drilled home a late second goal, also had his first outing for Chelsea at the Bridge, as did Liam Delap and Andrey Santos.

Chelsea: Jorgensen; Gusto (James 64), Acheampong (Anselmino 76), Chalobah (Tosin 46), Cucurella (Hato 46); Caicedo (Essugo 46), Andrey Santos (Rak-Sakyi 76); Estevao (Antwi 67), Palmer (Neto 46), George (Gittens 64); Delap (Joao Pedro 64)