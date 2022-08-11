England’s Bright signs new Chelsea contract

Millie Bright has signed a new three-year Chelsea contract.

The England defender, 28, has been with the club since 2014, when she was signed from Doncaster Rovers Belles.

She has won 13 trophies with the Blues and was recently part of England’s European Championship-winning side.

Chelsea Women general manager Paul Green said: “We are absolutely delighted that Millie has signed a new contract.

“Millie remains our longest serving player and her time with us has been key to our success.”







