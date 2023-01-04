England completes move from Chelsea to Spurs

Bethany England has completed a move to Tottenham after seven years at Chelsea.

The 28-year-old forward won the Women’s Super League, Women’s FA Cup and Continental League Cup with the Blues and was part of the England Lionesses squad that won the European Championship last summer.

She said: “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, different for me going from blue to white after obviously spending so long at Chelsea.

“But I’m excited for it and it’s something that I’m going to relish, a challenge that I’ll embrace with open arms. I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing new chapter for me.”







