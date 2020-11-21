England boss Southgate reportedly unhappy with Chelsea star Chilwell

Ben Chilwell’s place as England left-back is in jeopardy after he limped out of the recent friendly against Belgium, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper suggest that England boss Gareth Southgate is disappointed Chelsea's Chilwell came off with a back injury.







Chilwell subsequently sat out the friendly against Iceland but is expected to feature in Chelsea’s game at Newcastle.

The Mail claim this would “harden the suspicion of some in the England camp that he could have played on in Belgium.”

Speaking after the Belgium game, Southgate said that Chilwell “didn’t feel he could carry on.”

However, Blues boss Frank Lampard said on Thursday that he believed the player would be available to play this weekend.

Chilwell was replaced in the England side by Bukayo Saka and the Mail suggest he now faces competition for a place from the Arsenal youngster as well as the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Kieran Trippier.








