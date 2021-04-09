Drinkwater says he believes he could have future at Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater has said he wants to return to Chelsea and believes he could yet have a future at the club.

The midfielder, 31, failed to make an impact following his move from Leicester City in 2017.







He has long been out of the picture at Chelsea and is currently on loan with Turkish side Kasımpaşa.

But Drinkwater has suggested he plans to return to Stamford Bridge, where he has a contract until 2022.

“I want to continue with Chelsea. I feel like I have unfinished business with this club,” Drinkwater told the Elmatch Program, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has a wealth of midfield options, with the likes of Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante vying for places.

Asked whether he could earn a place in Tuchel’s side, Drinkwater said: “I would like to think so.

“I don’t know if it is a good idea to go back to Chelsea and start declaring these things. I have got a long way to go.

“I have to try and start enjoying my football again because in this moment it has disappeared.

“I keep working hard, I keep grafting and I am doing the right things at the right times and I need to stay injury free and see where it takes me.

“It is a short career so I need to keep doing the right things and hope things turn around.”







