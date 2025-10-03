Draw with Man Utd ends Chelsea’s 100% WSL record

Chelsea’s 100% start to their Women’s Super League campaign was ended by a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Wieke Kaptein’s early goal put the defending champions ahead but Anna Sandberg’s 20th-minute volley levelled for United.

Chelsea remain top of the table, two points ahead of United, with both teams still unbeaten this season.

It was the first time the Blues have dropped points since March.

And it could well have been a defeat – Ella Toone missed chances for United, Jess Park also went close for them and Fridolina Rolfo’s deflected effort clipped the top of the Chelsea bar.