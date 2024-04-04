Dramatic win a ‘turning point’ for Chelsea – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea have reached a “turning point” after his side – inspired by hat-trick hero Cole Palmer – snatched an incredible 4-3 injury-time victory against Manchester United.

The Blues looked in control early on, with goals from Conor Gallagher and the first of two penalties by Palmer.

Yet United struck back with efforts from Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes and a second from Argentine winger Garnacho, which appeared to seal the points.







Palmer came to Chelsea’s rescue in scintillating fashion, converting a spot-kick in the 10th minute of added time before firing home the winner immediately afterwards.

It moved Chelsea up two places to 10th in the Premier League, keeping them in contention for European football next season.

“I think it was massive the victory as we were the better team today. It was fair to score in the last minute,” said Chelsea boss Pochettino.

“For us, the game was under control but we suffered a little emotionally which wasn’t easy to deal with. In the second half we controlled it but we conceded poor goals. It is a turning point for us today.

“Of course the end was emotional, as it was a must-win game. It was so, so important to close the gap on the other teams above us. The connection with players and fans is very good.

“You have to show your passion but it is not a circus. I still have to focus, analyse to help the team as we have one of the youngest teams in Europe. I am not a clown, I am a head coach.”

In their quest to finish the season strongly, the Blues’ young and emerging side face a trip to bottom side Sheffield United on Sunday.

Pochettino paid tribute to the outstanding Palmer.

He said: “His mentality and capacity to deal with pressure is so consistent. It was amazing how he coped with the pressure .

“Football is entertainment, scoring goals and building passion. You always have to keep believing, and to believe we can score the winning goal.”







