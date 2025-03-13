Dewsbury-Hall’s goal seals Chelsea’s quarter-final place

Chelsea 1 Dewsbury-Hall (65′)

Copenhagen 0 Chelsea won 3-1 on aggregate



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s second half goal sealed Chelsea’s place in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Conference League.

The Blues, holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg, lacked urgency early on and failed to take a first-half shot in a performance well below par.

Copenhagen were aggressive from the start, but posed only a limited threat to keeper Filip Jorgensen, who comfortably claimed several crosses and shots.

To inject some intensity, bossEnzo Maresca called on Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer from the bench at half-time, and the changes paid off within minutes.

A Cucurella challenge inside Copenhagen’s half saw the ball fall to Dewsbury-Hall, who bounced off four challenges on the edge of the box before he finished confidently past keeper Diant Ramaj.

Palmer nearly added a second in the 64th minute, when he curled an effort just wide of the post from 20 yards.

The game opened up in the closing stages as Copenhagen chased a goal to get back into the tie, which allowed the hosts to break forward on the counter-attack.

Substitute Christopher Nkunku also forced a decent save from Ramaj.

Chelsea will face Legia Warszawa in the last eight.

Chelsea: Jorgensen; Acheampong (Cucurella 45), Chalobah, Tosin, Badiashile; Caicedo (James 78), Fernandez (Palmer 45); George, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho (Nkunku 65); Neto (Antwi 89).

Subs not used: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Murray-Campbell, Colwill, Amougou, Walsh, Mheuka







