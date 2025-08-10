Delap scores twice as Chelsea beat AC Milan in friendly

Liam Delap scored twice and fellow recent signing Joao Pedro netted for the fourth match in a row as Chelsea completed their pre-season campaign with a 4-1 win against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Andrei Coubis scored an early own goal to give the Blues the lead, before Joao Pedro made it 2-0.

On 18 minutes, the Italian side were reduced to 10 men when Coubis was sent off for bringing down Joao Pedro, who would have been through on goal.

Delap made it 3-1 with a penalty midway through the second half after Estevao Willian had been fouled.

And, after Youssouf Fofana pulled a goal back for Milan, Delap scored in the final moments after being set up by Andrey Santos.

There was an injury concern for Chelsea though – Trevoh Chalobah limped off with an ankle problem early in the second half.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James (Gusto 60), Tosin, Chalobah (Acheampong 56), Cucurella (Hato 73); Caicedo (Essugo 73), Fernandez (Santos 60); Neto (Walsh 73), Palmer (Estevao 60), Gittens (George 73); Joao Pedro (Delap 60)

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Slonina, Antwi, Anselmino, Rak-Sakyi.