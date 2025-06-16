Delap makes debut as Chelsea comfortably win in Club World Cup

Liam Delap made his Chelsea debut as the Blues began their Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win against Los Angeles FC in front of a sparse crowd in Atlanta, where Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez scored.

Neto opened the scoring after 34 minutes, firing past former Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after being set up by Nicolas Jackson.

Striker Delap, Chelsea’s recent £30m signing from Ipswich, came on midway through the second half.

And he set up Fernandez’s 79th-minute goal, crossing from the right for the Argentine to net from close range.

Neto almost added a stoppage-time third when his shot clipped the top of the bar.

Just over 21,000 turned out at the 71,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Dário Essugo came on as a late substitute to also make his debut.

Chelsea’s next group game is on Friday against Brazilian side Flamengo in Philadelphia.

Chelsea: Sanchez; James (Gusto 46), Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo (Essugo 84), Lavia (Fernandez 46); Madueke (George 64), Palmer (Nkunky 84), Neto; Jackson (Delap 64).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Sarr, Anselmino, Santos, Dewsbury-Hall, Guiu.