Chelsea defender Tomori completes loan move to AC Milan

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has competed his loan move to AC Milan.

The Italian club have an option to buy the defender for £26m at the end of the season.







Tomori has fallen down the pecking order of centre-backs at Chelsea and is keen to play first-team football.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has insisted that Tomori is part of his long-term plans.

But the deal with Milan means there is a chance that Tomori has played his final match for Chelsea.

He rejected a loan switch to West Ham during the final stages of the previous transfer window, but this time around indicated that he would take the opportunity to move.







