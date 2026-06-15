Real Madrid sign Cucurella from Chelsea

Chelsea and Real Madrid have reached an agreement for Marc Cucurella to join the Spanish club after the World Cup in a deal potentially worth close to £60m.

The 27-year-old left-back, who is currently with Spain at the World Cup, joined Chelsea for £63m from Brighton in 2022 and had three years remaining on his contract.

He was keen on a return to his homeland, having previously been at Barcelona, and has agreed a six-year deal with Real.

Cucurella publicly criticised the Chelsea hierarchy during the March international break following the mid-season departure of former head coach Enzo Maresca.

Cucurella was part of a core group of Spanish-speaking players left frustrated by the situation at Stamford Bridge under Maresca’s successor Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior was later sacked after Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League table and missed out on European qualification.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso has since been appointed as the club’s new permanent manager ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The search will now be on for a new left-back, with Cucurella having departed.