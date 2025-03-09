Cucurella’s winner takes Chelsea back up to fourth

Chelsea 1 Cucurella (60′)

Leicester 0

Marc Cucurella’s second-half goal lifted Chelsea back into the Premier League top four.

The Spaniard smashed in a long-range effort on the hour mark after Cole Palmer missed an early penalty.

The spot-kick was Chelsea’s only chance of note in the opening 45 minutes, and was awarded after Jadon Sancho was tripped inside the box.

But Palmer, who has not scored in eight games, failed to convert from 12 yards for the first time in Chelsea colours.

His penalty was saved well by Mads Hermansen, who got down to his left.

Leicester then had an opportunity to take the lead minutes later, when Tosin headed against his own crossbar after keeper Robert Sanchez flapped at a cross. Levi Colwill denied Jamie Vardy the follow-up.

Chelsea started the second half on the front foot, and Cucurella’s 60th-minute strike broke the deadlock.

He fired his effort across goal and into the bottom corner after good play between Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez and Sancho in the build-up.

The Blues threatened a second late on amid spells of Leicester pressure, and had a penalty shout turned down after Sancho’s goal-bound shot hit the arm of Conor Coady.

VAR took a look, but agreed with referee Tim Robinson’s on-field decision to award a corner instead.

The visitors then pressed for an equaliser in six minutes of injury time, but Chelsea held on for an important three points.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Fofana (Chalobah 72), Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sancho, Palmer (George 72), Nkunku (Acheampong 88); Neto.

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Antwi, Badiashile, Amougou, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall.







