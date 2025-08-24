Chukwuemeka set for Dortmund move with Anselmino going on loan

Carney Chukwuemeka is to complete a permanent move from Chelsea to Borussia Dortmund, who are also set to sign Aaron Anselmino on a season-long loan from the Blues.

Both players have flown to Germany to undergo medicals after deals were agreed with Dortmund.

Chukwuemeka (pictured), 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga club and is set to join them on a permanent deal for around £23.5m.

Argentine defender Anselmino, 20, was signed from Boca Juniors in 2024 and loaned back to them last season.