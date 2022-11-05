Chilwell confirms he will miss World Cup

Ben Chilwell has confirmed he will miss the World Cup.

The Chelsea left-back suffered a hamstring injury in the final moments against Dinamo Zagreb.

It’s a further blow for Chilwell, who suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in November 2021, sidelining him for most of last season. He also endured the disappointment of not getting any game time for England during the European Championships last year.

“Following my ACL injury I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup,” Chilwell wrote on social media.

“It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won’t be possible following my scan results. I’ll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP.”







