Chilwell edging towards Chelsea return

Boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Ben Chilwell could return to action for Chelsea next week after resuming full training.

Chilwell suffered a hamstring injury during the Blues’ Carabao Cup tie victory over Brighton in October and although Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Preston has come too soon for the left-back he could be involved against Fulham next week.







Carney Chukwuemeka is also close to being involved for the next Saturday’s derby at Craven Cottage, having not featured since scoring in the 3-1 defeat by West Ham in August.

“They are doing well and training with the group and we are happy to have them,” Pochettino said.

“They won’t play tomorrow but could be involved next week.”

Romeo Lavia is out of the match against Preston after suffering a thigh injury in the recent win over Crystal Palace.







