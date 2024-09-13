Chilwell could rejoin Chelsea squad

Ben Chilwell is set to rejoin Chelsea’s first-team squad.

Chilwell, 27, was deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Enzo Maresca and was advised to leave the club to pursue playing time.

However, no move materialised during the summer transfer window and the left-back, who has been training away from his teammates, is expected to rejoin the group.

“We are going to sit with him and find a solution. He is going to be back with us in training sessions, at the moment he is not training with us,” Maresca said ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth.

“The idea was for him to leave, but because we didn’t find any solution he is here and is probably going to start to train with us. We need to decide – it could be [he returns] – and if we decide that, he will be one of our players.”

Maresca also provided an injury update ahead of the Bournemouth game, confirming that three key players will miss out.

He said: “Romeo Lavia looks very close [to returning], hopefully for the next game, unfortunately Reece James needs more time.

“Malo [Gusto] is still out, he is not available for tomorrow’s game.”

Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer featured in training this week and will be available.







