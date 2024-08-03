Chelsea’s woeful defending punished by Man City in Ohio friendly

Chelsea produced some shambolic defending while losing 4-2 to Manchester City in a pre-season friendly in Ohio.

Erling Haaland helped himself to a hat-trick before Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke scored for Chelsea, who at least finished the game strongly.

All four City goals came after defensive mistakes – two of them in the opening few minutes.







Haaland opened the scoring from the penalty spot, having been brought down by Levi Colwill after Tosin had given the ball away.

Haaland scored again less than a minute later – again after the ball was given away, this time by Moises Caicedo, who made his first appearance of this pre-season campaign.

Oscar Bobb made it 3-0 early in the second half – again after Chelsea lost possession, with Sterling the culprit this time.

And for the second time, the Blues immediately shipped another goal after conceding. Again they gave the ball away, enabling Haaland to complete his hat-trick.

Sterling scored just before the hour mark to reduce the deficit, firing in after good work on the right by Madueke, who netted in the final minute after being set up by Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (Fofana 79), Tosin, Gusto, Lavia, Caicedo (Madueke 45), Fernandez, Dewsbury-Hall (Ugochukwu 79), Nkunku, Mudryk (Sterling 45).







