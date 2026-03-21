Chelsea’s winning run in WSL ended by late Lionesses equaliser

Chelsea’s three-game winning run in the Women’s Super League ended as they drew 1-1 with London City Lionesses.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (pictured) put the visitors ahead midway through the first half at The Den, finishing well after being set up by Aggie Beever-Jones’ flick.

But Isobel Goodwin equalised in the 82nd minute, pouncing on the loose ball to score after Lucia Corrales’ shot had been parried by keeper Hannah Hampton.

The point left Chelsea third in the table, nine points behind leaders Manchester City.