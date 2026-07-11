Chelsea’s Derry joins Sporting on loan after signing new deal

Chelsea forward Jesse Derry has joined Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old England youth international recently signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, keeping him with the Blues until 2032.

Derry enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last year, making his senior debut as a substitute in an FA Cup victory against Hull City before being handed his first Premier League start against Nottingham Forest aged 18.

However, his senior bow was marred by misfortune as Derry was stretchered off on his debut with a head injury.

The teenager – son of former QPR midfielder Shaun Derry – will now continue his development in the Primeira Liga for the duration of the 2026/27 campaign.