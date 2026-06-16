Chelsea’s Chalobah drafted into England’s World Cup squad

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been drafted into England’s World Cup squad to replace the injured Tino Livramento.

Former Chelsea man Livramento, now with Newcastle, has suffered an injury on the eve of England’s game against Croatia and will miss the tournament.

Fifa rules allow countries to replace an ill or injured outfield player up to 24 hours before their first World Cup game.

England are therefore able to make a change and have brought in Chalobah, who last played for the national side a year ago, against Senegal.

Chalobah, 26, has been on holiday in the United States but was on England’s standby list.

He will not be available for Wednesday’s game, though, and will join the squad afterwards.