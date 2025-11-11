Chelsea’s Chalobah called into England squad

Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah has been called into the England squad.

Crystal Palace’s former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi is expected to withdraw from the squad because of injury, prompting England manager Thomas Tuchel to draft in Chalobah ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Serbia.

Former Blues boss Tuchel gave Chalobah his Chelsea debut in 2021 and last year gave him his England debut, against Senegal.

The 26-year-old has made 14 appearances for Chelsea this season, having re-established himself as a first-team player at the club.

Meanwhile, QPR’s on-loan Sheffield United left-back Rhys Norrington Davies has been called into the Wales squad.

Norrington-Davies has replaced Tottenham’s Ben Davies, who has withdrawn because of injury.

Wales will play Liechtenstein and North Macedonia, also in World Cup qualifiers.