Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan has signed a new two-year contract.

The Canada international, 29, joined in 2022 from French club Lyon, where she played under the now Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor.

She was a key player for the Women’s Super League leaders during the first part of the season but has since been out injured.

“I am really excited to have extended my contract,” she said.

“I can’t wait to get back out there with the team.”