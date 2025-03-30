Chelsea’s 100% home record in WSL ended by West Ham comeback

Chelsea remain on course for a sixth consecutive Women’s Super League title but dropped points at home to West Ham, who came back from two down to secure a 2-2 draw.

Maika Hamano and Aggie Beever-Jones scored for the Blues, who are six points clear at the top of the table with four matches left to play.

Shekiera Martinez netted for the visitors against the run of play three minutes before the interval – and equalised in stoppage time to snatch a point for the visitors and end Chelsea’s 100% home record this season.

Sonia Bompastor’s side – still unbeaten in the league under the Frenchwoman (pictured) – took control at Kingsmeadow by scoring twice in the space of five first-half minutes.

Hamano volleyed home after being teed up by Ashley Lawrence, before Beever-Jones fired into the bottom corner after being found by Catarina Macario’s flick.

Martinez thumped in a half volley and then, after Chelsea had failed to take their second-half chances, she struck again by heading Kirsty Smith’s cross past keeper Hannah Hampton.







