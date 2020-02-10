Chelsea youngsters destroy Wolves to reach quarter-finals

Marcel Lewis scored a hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed Wolves 7-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Ian Maatsen, Tino Anjorin, Myles Peart-Harris and Xavier Simons also scored in a one-sided fifth-round tie at Aldershot, where the young Blues led 4-0 at half-time.

The goal blitz came after keeper Jake Askew saved a penalty to prevent Chelsea going behind.

Maatsen soon opened the scoring after being set up by Armando Broja and three goals in the space of five minutes late in the first half put Chelsea in total control.

Broja also set up the second, dashing down the right and pulling the ball back for Lewis to fire home his first goal of the night.

Anjorin then made it 3-0 with a superb individual goal, evading two challenges before applying a deft finish.

And Lewis pounced on a defensive mix-up to effectively seal Chelsea’s place in the last eight, where they will face Millwall at Stamford Bridge.

There were more goals in the second half, with Lewis completing his hat-trick with a penalty after Broja had been fouled, substitute Peart-Harris blasting in goal number six and Simons completing the rout.







