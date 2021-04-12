Chelsea youngsters come from behind to beat Southampton

Chelsea’s development side came from behind to beat 10-man Southampton 3-1 at Kingsmeadow.

Tino Anjorin (pictured), who later missed a penalty in embarrassing fashion, equalised before Silko Thomas and Xavier Mbuyamba scored their first goals at Premier League 2 level.







Kayne Ramsay, who was previously with Chelsea, was sent off against his former club five minutes into the second half when a late challenge on George Nunn earned him a second yellow card.

The visitors nevertheless took the lead through Kazeem Olaigbe’s goal three minutes later, but the young Blues hit back with three goals in the space of 10 minutes.

Thomas, just 16, impressed on his full debut, providing an assist for Anjorin and then scoring after being teed up by Marcel Lewis.

Lewis then delivered a free-kick from which Dutch defender Mbuyamba, who was also making his debut, netted from close range.

Anjorin had a chance to make it 4-1 from the spot after Dynel Simei was fouled by Kameron Ledwidge.

He attempted to nonchalantly nudge the ball into the corner of the net but instead dreadfully put it wide of the target.







