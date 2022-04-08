Chelsea youngsters beaten by Man Utd at Old Trafford

Chelsea’s Under-23 side lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Friday evening.

Alejandro Garnacho got the only goal of the game, scoring at the far post after being set up by D’Mani Mellor following a slip by Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys nine minutes before half-time.

United continued to have the upper hand in the second half and keeper Lucas Bergström pushed Noam Emeran’s free-kick on to the woodwork.







Chelsea’s Under-18 side play Leicester at the Blues’ Cobham training ground on Saturday, kicking off at noon.

Chelsea: Bergström, Hughes (Simons 45), Brooking, Humphreys, Williams, McEachran (Webster 55), Rankine, Ballo, Wareham, Haigh, Vale.

Subs not used: Mbuyamba, Sharman-Lowe, Soonsup-Bell.







