Chelsea youngsters beat Man Utd to reach yet another final

Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to reach the FA Youth Cup final for the eighth time in nine years.

Bryan Fiabema’s goal three minutes into the second half settled the match at St George’s Park, where Chelsea will face Manchester City in Monday’s final.







Tino Livramento, who earlier headed against the woodwork, sent in a low cross and Fiabema applied the finish.

The young Blues deserved their win as they were well on top prior to the goal.

As well as Livramento’s near miss, Levi Colwill had a header cleared off the line during a one-sided first half.

The semi-final was scheduled to be played in March but was postponed when last season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.







