Chelsea youngster Walsh signs new contract
Reggie Walsh has been given a new long-term deal by Chelsea.
The young midfielder has been given his first professional contract, having recently turned 17.
He has been with Chelsea since Under-8 level and has made four first-team appearances for the club.
Three of those outings have been this season, with the most recent coming as a substitute in this week’s Champions League game against Ajax.
Get the latest direct to your phone – follow West London Sport’s WhatsApp channel