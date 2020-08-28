Chelsea wrap up deal for Thiago Silva

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazil centre-half Thiago Silva on a one-year contract.

The veteran defender, 35, joins the Blues after eight years at Paris St-Germain, where his contract recently expired.







Silva said: “I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours. See you soon Chelsea fans. I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here. Thiago will be an excellent fit.”







