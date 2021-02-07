Chelsea Women suffer shock home defeat

A 2-1 victory for Brighton at Kingsmeadow saw them end Chelsea’s 33-game unbeaten run in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League in stunning fashion.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring with a header high into Megan Walsh’s net in just the fifth minute to give the hosts the lead.







However, Aileen Whelan’s bullet header at the far post just three minutes later drew Brighton level, before Megan Connolly had the final say with 12 minutes remaining.

Chelsea began on the front foot, and Australia international Kerr was seeing plenty of the ball before she got on the end of a pinpoint delivery from Erin Cuthbert to give Chelsea the lead their early momentum threatened.

The Brighton response was superb, however. Debutant Emma Koivisto combined with Lee Geum-min to win a corner, from which they yielded tangible reward.

Whelan, on her 50th top-flight appearance in Brighton colours, rose highest to plant a magnificent header past Carly Telford and draw Hope Powell’s team level.

The side from the south coast remained resilient and compact as Chelsea proceeded to dominate the ball as the game wore on.

Bethany England hit the crossbar from 12 yards out as Chelsea went close before the break, and Sophie Ingle saw a header cleared off the line.

The Seagulls continued to be asked questions as Pernille Harder saw her effort hit the inside of the post before nestling safely into Walsh’s arms.

But it was the outstanding Connolly who got the crucial goal for the visitors. Her in-swinging corner wasn’t dealt with by Telford and the ball squirmed over the line, giving Brighton the points and throwing the title race wide open.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said: “Of course I’m disappointed to lose the game. I think the Manchester United result today and our result serves as a reminder that if you’re not on it in this league then you can be turned over.

“I thought our intention, our intensity and our aggression was really poor today. When you play in these games you have to take the game to the opponent and you have to work for spaces, for chances and to regain the ball. I don’t think we did that very well at all.

“We’ve given away two set piece goals which I don’t think we have in my whole time here. So extremely poor goals.

“I talk so much about character and resilience in my dressing room and now we get a chance to see that.

“You have to get beaten at some point. With losses comes learning and we don’t lose that often so we have to bounce back quickly.”

To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays FA Women’s Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com







